4 arrested in murder of 67-year-old woman shot in face on Staten Island

NEW BRIGHTON, Staten Island (WABC) --
Police have arrested four young men in connection with the murder of an innocent woman who was hit by a stray bullet on Staten Island.

The suspects were arrested Tuesday morning in connection with the fatal shooting of 67-year-old Francella Williams in July on Jersey Street in the New Brighton section.

She was walking across the street to visit her niece when shots were fired. One bullet hit her in the face.

"An investigation revealed that the suspects were shooting at another male who ran from them down the street, and we believe at this time that she was an unintended target," said NYPD Inspector Mark DiPaolo.

Williams, who worked as a home health care attendant, hung onto life support until August when she died.

But the search for her killers never stopped. After months of police work and community tips, the suspects, all in their 20s and all with multiple arrests, were taken into custody without incident.

"It's ridiculous to lose a person to violence she has nothing to do with," said the victim's friend Deaijia Geralds.

Investigators have not said which of the suspects actually pulled the trigger.

This was the second time Williams had been shot after she survived the first shooting several years ago.

News of the arrests brought a sigh of relief in her neighborhood. "I'm happy they got the guys," said Geralds. "At least she gets justice. A lot of people don't get that out here."

----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingbus stationStaten IslandNew York CityNew Brighton
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Toys 'R' Us cancels bankruptcy auction
AccuWeather Alert: Severe storms move through NY area
NYPD: 2 arrested on fire escape after shakedown, kidnapping
14-year-old NJ boy pelted with paintballs in surprise attack
NYPD officer faces charges after incident in Nashville
Police: Connecticut teens record sex act in classroom
Ex-NICU nurse accused of abusing at least 9 infants
The Countdown: Counting down to Election Day 2018
Show More
New York Dunkin' fires workers who poured water on homeless man
Guilty verdict in killing of NJ radio host April Kauffman
NY Times: Trump got $413M from his father, much from tax dodges
Man accused of trying to buy 8-year-old girl for $200,000
Man arrested in attack on mom in front of 4-year-old son
More News