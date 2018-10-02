NEW BRIGHTON, Staten Island (WABC) --Police have arrested four young men in connection with the murder of an innocent woman who was hit by a stray bullet on Staten Island.
The suspects were arrested Tuesday morning in connection with the fatal shooting of 67-year-old Francella Williams in July on Jersey Street in the New Brighton section.
She was walking across the street to visit her niece when shots were fired. One bullet hit her in the face.
"An investigation revealed that the suspects were shooting at another male who ran from them down the street, and we believe at this time that she was an unintended target," said NYPD Inspector Mark DiPaolo.
Williams, who worked as a home health care attendant, hung onto life support until August when she died.
But the search for her killers never stopped. After months of police work and community tips, the suspects, all in their 20s and all with multiple arrests, were taken into custody without incident.
"It's ridiculous to lose a person to violence she has nothing to do with," said the victim's friend Deaijia Geralds.
Investigators have not said which of the suspects actually pulled the trigger.
This was the second time Williams had been shot after she survived the first shooting several years ago.
News of the arrests brought a sigh of relief in her neighborhood. "I'm happy they got the guys," said Geralds. "At least she gets justice. A lot of people don't get that out here."
