4 charged after string of assaults, attempted robberies in Orthodox Jewish section of Williamsburg, Brooklyn

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Four people were charged Thursday in the string of assaults and attempted robberies in Williamsburg, Brooklyn earlier this week.
The attacks all happened to Orthodox Jewish men in a span of 40 minutes early Monday morning.
The men, ages 17 to 20, are believed to be linked to another attack, although that victim has not come forward.
In the first attack, a 71-year-old man said a group of men came up from behind around 5:00 a.m. on Ross Street and pushed him to the ground.
They went through his pockets, punched him in the face and then ran away with nothing.
The victim, later identified as David Greenfield, was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
A half-hour later, a 67-year-old man was followed by the group on Clymer Street.
They punched William Weiser in the face and went through his pockets, but again made off with nothing.
Just 10 minutes later on Wythe Place, the group attacked a 56-year-old man. For the third time, they didn't find anything in the victim's pockets.
He was also taken to Bellevue Hospital. There was also a fourth attack according to police.
Despite initially investigating the attacks as a hate crime, the NYPD later determined the motive in the attacks was robbery.
Police said 19-year-old Diandre Diagle, 20-year-old Michael Bellevue, 17-year-old Devante McDougell, and 18-year-old Elijah Hodge are all facing second-degree robbery and assault charges.
An investigation is ongoing.
