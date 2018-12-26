FATAL CRASH

4 dead after car slams into oil tanker on Garden State Parkway in Toms River

EMBED </>More Videos

Candace McCowen was live in Toms River near the scene of the fatal accident.

By Eyewitness News
TOMS RIVER, New Jersey (WABC) --
Four people are dead after a car slammed into a tanker truck on the Garden State Parkway.

It happened in the southbound lane south of Exit 81 in Toms River around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials said a white Infiniti slammed into the back of an oil tanker. Video from the scene shows the top of the car crumbled into the back of the truck.

It is unclear if the tanker was moving during the crash.

Four people died in the crash, and police said they were not taken to the hospital. The driver of the tanker was not injured.

The two right southbound lanes of the parkway were closed down as New Jersey State Police investigate. The two left lanes will remain open.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal crashcar crashgarden state parkwayToms RiverNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FATAL CRASH
2 killed in wrong-way crash between semi, school bus
31-year-old father dies in multi-vehicle crash on LIE
2 dead after wrong-way motorcycle crash in Queens
More fatal crash
Top Stories
88-year-old woman punched in face during NYC home invasion
2nd man dies after 'suspicious' fire rips through Queens building
E, M trains rerouted as MTA works on 53rd Street tunnel
NJ firefighter killed responding to call on Christmas morning
GoFundMe: Donors refunded in scam involving homeless vet
What to know about returning those unwanted holiday gifts
Bernie Madoff's former secretary seeks early release from prison
Winning numbers drawn in $321 million Mega Millions jackpot
Show More
Officer stops allegedly drunk wrong-way driver on LI highway
Guatemalan boy dies in US custody; 2nd death this month
Video: NYPD officer fights off homeless men at subway station
NJ school board to meet regarding HS wrestler's forced haircut
Trump tells boy that believing in Santa at 7 is 'marginal'
More News