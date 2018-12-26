Four people are dead after a car slammed into a tanker truck on the Garden State Parkway.It happened in the southbound lane south of Exit 81 in Toms River around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday.Officials said a white Infiniti slammed into the back of an oil tanker. Video from the scene shows the top of the car crumbled into the back of the truck.It is unclear if the tanker was moving during the crash.Four people died in the crash, and police said they were not taken to the hospital. The driver of the tanker was not injured.The two right southbound lanes of the parkway were closed down as New Jersey State Police investigate. The two left lanes will remain open.----------