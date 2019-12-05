4 dead, including 2 kids, in suspected murder-suicide in New York home: Sources

PLEASANTVILLE, New York (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating after four people, including two children, were found dead in a home in Pleasantville.

The incident was reported on Romer Avenue on Thursday morning.

Sources say this is suspected to be a murder-suicide, but few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

