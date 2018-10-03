7 FDNY, 2 residents injured in East Village apartment fire

Nine people including four firefighters were hurt in a five-alarm fire in the East Village early Wednesday morning.The fire broke out on the first floor of a five-story apartment building on 1st Avenue just before 2 a.m.Fire spread through the building quickly. All of the injuries are said to be minor."Much of the roof on the first floor extension has burned away, but because of the collapse hazard we can't get in there. And that's the problem, why we can't put this fire out right now," Chief James Leonard, FDNY Chief of Department.1st Avenue is closed from East 9th Street to East 12th Street.East 11th Street is closed from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue.There are schools near the area. Officials are working to determine if it will be safe for schools near the fire to open on Wednesday morning.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------