4 hurt when crash ends with car on Hoboken sidewalk

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in Hoboken say four people have been taken to the hospital after two vehicles crashed and one careened onto the sidewalk.
The accident happened at the intersection of Clinton and 3rd streets around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
No one was killed, officials said.
Police report multiple road closures in the area.
**THIS IS BREAKING NEWS. UPDATES AS WE GET THEM***
