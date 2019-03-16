4 sought for beating, robbing man on street in Bedford-Stuyvesant

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a group of attackers who viciously beat and robbed a man in Brooklyn.
The attack happened just before 1 a.m. March 12 when police say four people followed the 30-year-old victim to the front of 957 Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
Video showed one suspect knocking the victim out cold, then continuing to punch and kick him on the ground.
The other three rummaged through his pockets, taking his wallet and iPhone.
The man was taken to an area hospital.
The NYPD describes the attackers as four black men in their mid-20s to early 30s.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
