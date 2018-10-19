4-year-old girl left alone in front of school in Brooklyn

Urgent! Please help us reunite three year-old Candice Wright-White with her family. If you know her or her family call 718-735-0611 #LostChild #Missing #CrownHeights pic.twitter.com/HHbcjujHg2 — NYPD 77th Precinct (@NYPD77Pct) October 19, 2018

Police are searching for the family of a 4-year-old girl who was left alone in front of a school in Brooklyn Friday morning.Authorities say Candice Wright-White was left outside PS 316 on Classon Avenue in Crown Heights around 11 a.m.She does not attend the school.According to police, she was dropped off by an elderly woman.She is in good physical health and currently inside the 77th Precinct and is said to be watching cartoons.It is presently unknown who called 911 about the unattended child.Authorities are now seeking help reuniting the girl with her family.Anyone with information is urged to call 718-735-0611.----------