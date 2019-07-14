46-year-old man fatally shot by police in New Jersey

ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Investigators in New Jersey are looking into a deadly police-involved shooting that left a 46-year-old man dead Saturday.Police say they responded to a call around 3 p.m. about an altercation involving a man with a knife at the Oakwood Towers complex on Oakwood Avenue in Orange.Arriving officers encountered Jamahl Smith, and during the interaction, one of the officers opened fire at him.He was fatally wounded and rushed to University Hospital in Newark, where he was pronounced dead.The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is being released at this time.The Attorney General's Shooting Response Task Force is looking into the shooting.----------