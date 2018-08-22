4-alarm fire burns through tire shop in Prospect Park South, Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

The fire broke out early Wednesday in Prospect Park South.

Eyewitness News
PROSPECT PARK SOUTH, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Firefighters are battling a four-alarm fire in a business in the Prospect Park South section of Brooklyn.

The fire broke out in a tire shop on Coney Island Avenue just before 4 a.m. Wednesday.

No injuries have been reported to civilians, but five firefighters have suffered minor injuries.

11 residents self-evacuated prior to FDNY arrival.

"Right now this will be an extended operation due to the amount of content, which is the tires, which continue to smolder. We will probably be here for most of the day, making sure we don't have any further extension," FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief Wayne Cartwright said.

Coney Island Avenue is closed from Church Avenue to Caton Avenue. East 10th Street is also closed from Church Avenue to Caton Avenue for the FDNY activity.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
building firefirefdnyProspect Park SouthBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Rapper Post Malone speaks out after emergency landing
Cohen pleads guilty, implicates 'unnamed candidate'
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Man exposes himself to woman on East Harlem elevator
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
Hurricane Lane, a Category 5 storm, threatening Hawaii
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in financial fraud trial
Show More
95-year-old former Nazi guard deported from Queens
Multiple people may have sexually molested pony in barn
5 hurt when car jumps curb and hits wall of LI day care center
Mystery gunman shooting at UES building from across river
Suspect arrested in killing of deli owner in New Jersey
More News