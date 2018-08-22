Firefighters are battling a four-alarm fire in a business in the Prospect Park South section of Brooklyn.The fire broke out in a tire shop on Coney Island Avenue just before 4 a.m. Wednesday.No injuries have been reported to civilians, but five firefighters have suffered minor injuries.11 residents self-evacuated prior to FDNY arrival."Right now this will be an extended operation due to the amount of content, which is the tires, which continue to smolder. We will probably be here for most of the day, making sure we don't have any further extension," FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief Wayne Cartwright said.Coney Island Avenue is closed from Church Avenue to Caton Avenue. East 10th Street is also closed from Church Avenue to Caton Avenue for the FDNY activity.----------