5 juveniles charged in gang assault on Long Island high school student

UNIONDALE, Nassau County (WABC) -- Five juveniles have been arrested and charged in a gang assault on a Long Island high school student.Authorities say the 15-year-old Uniondale High School student was followed home and attacked around 2:40 p.m. last Wednesday.He was reportedly confronted by the group at the corner of Walnut Street and Leslie Lane and was stabbed and beaten with a baseball bat.He was hospitalized in serious condition.After an extensive investigation, detectives arrested three 15-year-old males, one 16-year-old male and one 17-year-old male from Uniondale.They were all charged with first-degree assault and first-degree gang assault.Detectives request anyone with additional information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.