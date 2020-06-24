New video shows gunfire at Crown Heights vigil, 5 shot

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- New video shows the men accused of opening fire on several people attending a vigil in Brooklyn.
You can see two gunmen shooting toward the crowd that gathered on Sterling Street in Crown Heights Monday night.
Five people were injured in the shooting.
The victims, a 24-year-old woman, 29-year-old woman, 29-year-old man, 30-year-old man, and 39-year-old woman, were all taken to Kings County Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No arrests were made, and the shooting is under investigation.
Police say the five were among 17 people were shot in 11 incidents over a 24-hour period in New York City.
That makes 548 people shot in 459 incidents so far this year. By comparison, there were 376 victims of 331 incidents at this time last year.
