5 shot at Brooklyn vigil as shootings continue to soar across New York City

By Eyewitness News
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Five people were shot during a vigil in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn Monday night, as shootings across New York City continue to soar.

Police say the victims were at a vigil on Sterling Street for a woman who died of natural causes when a gunman opened fire just before 11 p.m.


The victims, a 24-year-old woman, 29-year-old woman, 29-year-old man, 30-year-old man, and 39-year-old woman, were all taken to Kings County Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 24-year-old woman was the sister of the woman being mourned.

No arrests were made, and the shooting is under investigation.

Police say the five were among 17 people were shot in 11 incidents over a 24 hour period in New York City.

That makes 548 people shot in 459 incidents so far this year. By comparison, there were 376 victims of 331 incidents at this time last year.

