51-year-old Brooklyn man hit with metal pipe on Christmas, Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, New York -- One Brooklyn man received a very unwelcome greeting on Christmas morning.The 51-year-old victim was approached him from behind upon entering his home near Suydam Street.The suspect demanded money and struck the victim in the face with a metal object, said police.Authorities say the victim resisted and the individual fled the location without taking anything of value.The victim suffered a laceration to his nose but refused medical attention.The suspect depicted in the photos and video is seen wearing black Adidas pants, a black and gray jacket with a white stripe and a Chicago White Sox hat.This is an ongoing investigation.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------