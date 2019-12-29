51-year-old Brooklyn man hit with metal pipe on Christmas, Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, New York -- One Brooklyn man received a very unwelcome greeting on Christmas morning.

The 51-year-old victim was approached him from behind upon entering his home near Suydam Street.

The suspect demanded money and struck the victim in the face with a metal object, said police.

Authorities say the victim resisted and the individual fled the location without taking anything of value.

The victim suffered a laceration to his nose but refused medical attention.

The suspect depicted in the photos and video is seen wearing black Adidas pants, a black and gray jacket with a white stripe and a Chicago White Sox hat.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

