55-year-old man critical after 12-story fall out Manhattan apartment window

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A 55-year-old man is in critical condition after apparently falling out a 12th story window of his Manhattan apartment Friday morning.

Authorities say the victim was working on the window inside his apartment on East 87th Street and Third Avenue on the Upper East Side when he fell just before 10 a.m.

He was rushed to Metropolitan Hospital with severe injuries.

Officials say a wrench was found next to him.

