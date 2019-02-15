55-year-old man dies after 12-story fall out Manhattan apartment window

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A 55-year-old man has died after apparently falling out a 12th story window of his Manhattan apartment Friday morning.

Authorities say the victim was working on the window inside his apartment on East 87th Street and Third Avenue on the Upper East Side when he fell just before 10 a.m.

He was rushed to Metropolitan Hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.

Officials say a wrench was found next to him. They believe it was a tragic accident.

