56-year-old woman fatally struck in Brooklyn hit and run

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn Tuesday morning.The 56-year-old woman, identified as Francine LaBarbara, was struck while walking at West 2nd Street and Avenue Y in the Gravesend section at around 8 a.m.Investigators say she was carrying groceries when she was struck in a crosswalk by a driver who fled the scene.She was rushed to Coney Island Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.LaBarbara was a single mother of teenage twin boys and was the marketing director of Williamsburg's Bagel Store, best known for its unique colored bagels.Initial reports indicated the vehicle in question was a sanitation truck, but authorities have now clarified and describe it as a dark-colored van.The vehicle has not been recovered, and the driver remains on the loose.