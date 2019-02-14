57-year-old woman struck by, pinned under car while walking dog in New Jersey

ROCHELLE PARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
A 57-year-old woman walking her dog was struck by and pinned underneath a car in New Jersey Thursday morning.

It happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Rochelle Avenue and Chestnut Street in Rochelle Park.

Authorities say a 44-year-old man was turning onto Chestnut in heavy traffic when he struck the woman, who was crossing the street with her dog.

Crews worked to extricate the woman from under the vehicle.

She was eventually freed and taken to Hackensack Hospital with serious injuries.

Her dog was not injured and was being held at police headquarters.

No charges have yet been filed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Related Topics:
pedestrian struckBergen County
