6 businesses destroyed in fire at Long Island strip mall

UNIONDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- Six businesses were destroyed when a fire tore through a strip mall on Long Island Thursday morning.

The flames broke out at one of the stores on Uniondale Avenue in Uniondale and quickly spread to the neighboring structures.

A restaurant, a barbershop, a Metro PCS, an electrician, a hair salon and a bar were all gutted.

They were all closed at the time, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

