6 hurt when car crashes into limousine in Suffolk County

EMBED </>More Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal has the latest on the crash involving a limousine on Long Island. (Photo courtesy Steve Silverman)

Eyewitness News
MELVILLE, Long Island (WABC) --
Six people were injured when a car crashed into a limousine in Suffolk County early Sunday.

It happened at about 1:30 a.m. on Wilmington Drive near Chiswell Drive in Melville.

The limo was returning from a wedding with five people inside when it was struck by a Mercedes sedan that crossed over a double yellow line, authorities said.

Police say the driver of the Mercedes took off from the scene and was picked up by another vehicle, a dark-colored sedan.

The driver and all five passengers in the limo were taken to a local hospital. One of them is in serious condition.


The search continues for the driver of the Mercedes.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
accidentcrashMelvilleSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News