6 injured when jetway collapses at airport in Baltimore

Six people were injured when a jet bridge collapsed in Baltimore.

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WABC) --
Six people were injured Saturday night when a jetway collapsed at Baltimore-Washington International Airport.

A Southwest flight from Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic arrived requesting paramedic assistance.

As they helped a passenger off the plane, the jet bridge gave way.

The people taken to the hospital all suffered minor injuries.

The remaining passengers used stairs to exit the plane. The collapse did not affect operations at the airport.

