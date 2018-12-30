6 injured when jetway collapses at airport in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WABC) --Six people were injured Saturday night when a jetway collapsed at Baltimore-Washington International Airport.
A Southwest flight from Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic arrived requesting paramedic assistance.
As they helped a passenger off the plane, the jet bridge gave way.
The people taken to the hospital all suffered minor injuries.
The remaining passengers used stairs to exit the plane. The collapse did not affect operations at the airport.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts