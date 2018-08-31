6-year-old boy groped inside Union Square Barnes and Noble

Candace McCowan reports from outside the store in Union Square.

Candace McCowan, Eyewitness News
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are searching for a man accused of groping a young boy inside a Manhattan bookstore.

It happened at 4 p.m. Wednesday inside the Union Square Barnes and Noble.

Police said the man approached the 6-year-old boy and groped him before running off.

It's not clear if he said anything to the child.

The boy was physically fine, but he was said to be shaken.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Related Topics:
gropingchild endangermentchild sex assaultUnion SquareManhattanNew York City
