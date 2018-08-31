6-year-old boy groped inside Union Square Barnes and Noble

Police are searching for a man accused of groping a young boy inside a Manhattan bookstore.It happened at 4 p.m. Wednesday inside the Union Square Barnes and Noble.Police said the man approached the 6-year-old boy and groped him before running off.It's not clear if he said anything to the child.The boy was physically fine, but he was said to be shaken.Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.----------