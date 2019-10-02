62-year-old motorcyclist killed in Orange County hit and run

HIGHLANDS, Orange County (WABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly hit and run in Orange County that left a motorcyclist dead.It happened just after 8 p.m. Tuesday on State Route 9W in Highlands, near the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.Authorities say 62-year-old George Guy was traveling northbound on the motorcycle in the left lane when a tan or beige colored SUV also traveling northbound attempted to make an illegal U-turn into the southbound lanes.Guy was unable to avoid the action of the SUV and subsequently collided into the driver's side of the vehicle.He was ejected from his bike and died at the scene.The SUV then fled.Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is being asked to contact the State Police in Middletown at 845-344-5300 and reference case #9182887. Information that is provided may be kept confidential.----------