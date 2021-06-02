63-year-old woman pushed onto subway tracks in Brooklyn

The woman was on the Queens-bound J platform when she was pushed onto the tracks at around 1:10 p.m.
She was helped back onto the platform by an MTA employee and other passengers.
Fortunately she did not make contact with a train.
The 23-year-old suspect was quickly taken into custody and charges against him are pending.
The victim suffered a laceration to the leg and was taken to Brookdale University Hospital.
The motive in the attack is not yet clear.
The incident comes after a violent Memorial Day weekend throughout the subway system where several people were robbed or hurt in attacks.
