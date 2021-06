63-year-old woman pushed onto subway tracks in Brooklyn

EMBED >More News Videos The victim has lived in the city for 30 years and commutes to Manhattan from Brooklyn only to pray. But not anymore - he no longer feels safe.

BROADWAY JUNCTION, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 63-year-old woman was pushed on the tracks at a subway station in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon.The woman was on the Queens-bound J platform when she was pushed onto the tracks at around 1:10 p.m.She was helped back onto the platform by an MTA employee and other passengers.Fortunately she did not make contact with a train.The 23-year-old suspect was quickly taken into custody and charges against him are pending.The victim suffered a laceration to the leg and was taken to Brookdale University Hospital.The motive in the attack is not yet clear.The incident comes after a violent Memorial Day weekend throughout the subway system where several people were robbed or hurt in attacks.----------