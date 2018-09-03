65-year-old bicyclist dies after being struck by ATV in Queens

Police are investigating after a 65-year-old man was pushed off his bicycle as he rode on a street in Queens.The incident Aug. 27 left the man unconscious and he died on Saturday.Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the unprovoked attack that led to the man's death.He is seen on his bike. At least four all-terrain vehicles were inexplicably riding on Seneca Avenue in Ridgewood.The bicyclist, for his safety, had his lights flashing. Then they saw him. And the camera captured one of the ATV's swerving into the victim, Eucario Xelo."I saw the video and I saw again and again and I just can't believe why why would they do that," said the victim's daughter, Angelica Xelo. "I don't understand why would they do that.Xelo was taken off life support Saturday. "I miss him. And it's not fair," said Angelica.Eucario was commuting home from his job as a restaurant dishwasher last Monday. Police believe the lead ATV rider hit him on purpose."If they did it to my dad they probably did it to somebody, they're going to do it to somebody else," said Angelica.It turned out they already did. Just a few minutes after they knocked Xelo off his bike, police say they targeted a second cyclist a few blocks away. That person wasn't seriously hurt.But Xelo wound up in a coma and never woke up."I just want you know, I just want these individuals to get off the street," said his daughter.The incident happened in range of about a dozen cameras including one owned by the NYPD. As police use that video to search for suspects, the family is planning the funeral for Xelo.The father of five, grandfather of eight, will be laid to rest Tuesday.----------