67-year-old man sitting at Bronx bus stop struck by stray bullet

BRONX, New York City (WABC) -- Police are searching for a gunman after a 67-year-old bystander was struck by a stray bullet at a Bronx bus stop Thursday.

Authorities say the victim was was sitting on a bench at 853 Melrose Avenue when he was shot once in the side around 2:15 p.m.

He does not appear to be in the intended target.

The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

No arrests have been made, but police are hoping surveillance of the suspected gunman will lead to an arrest.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 18 to 20 years old, last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxnew york citystray bulletbus stationshooting
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 young kids, parents dead in suspected murder-suicide in NY
NAS Pensacola shooting leaves 4 dead, including gunman
Woman arrested after 'All You Can Eat' robbery at TGI Fridays
'Husband' in controversial Peloton ad speaks out
UPS truck driver killed in Florida shootout identified
Mastermind in GoFundMe scam pleads guilty to state charge
NYPD officer bites into razor blade in sandwich at Bon Appetit
Show More
1 dead, 2 hurt in high speed crash between taxi, SUV in NJ
Drivers ticketed: Bus lane camera enforcement begins on NYC route
Mom, grandmother charged in baby's heroin overdose death
NJ man who left caged pit bull to drown convicted
Worker trapped in NY well for 4 hours after storm dislodges cover
More TOP STORIES News