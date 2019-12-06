67-year-old man sitting at Bronx bus stop struck by stray bullet

BRONX, New York City (WABC) -- Police are searching for a gunman after a 67-year-old bystander was struck by a stray bullet at a Bronx bus stop Thursday.Authorities say the victim was was sitting on a bench at 853 Melrose Avenue when he was shot once in the side around 2:15 p.m.He does not appear to be in the intended target.The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.No arrests have been made, but police are hoping surveillance of the suspected gunman will lead to an arrest.The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 18 to 20 years old, last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and white sneakers.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------