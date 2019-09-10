67-year-old woman killed by her own dogs in Dutchess County home: Police

By Eyewitness News
PLEASANT VALLEY, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a 67-year-old Dutchess County woman was apparently mauled to death by her own dogs in her own home.

Troopers say Arlene Renna's husband called 911 when he got home and found her unconscious on the living room floor of their home on Barkit Kennel Road in Pleasant Valley Saturday afternoon.

Renna died at the scene from her injuries.

Investigators determined the wounds and circumstances were consistent with a dog attack.

Two pet coonhounds were taken from the home and placed in the custody of the Dutchess County humane society, with their fate to be determined by a court judge.

No one else was home at the time of the attack, and there were no indications of foul play.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pleasant valleydutchess countydog attackwoman killed
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: SUV runs red light, flees scene of deadly Queens crash
Sentencing day for teen who fatally stabbed classmate in Bronx
Toddler 'besties' running to hug each other in NYC go viral
TN high school paints over bathroom mirrors
Bloomberg pledges $160M to stop kids from vaping
Wendy's breakfast menu to roll out nationwide in 2020
AccuWeather: Nice with clouds and sun
Show More
Food taken off boy's lunch tray over $9 debt
NYC doctor set to be sentenced in overdose deaths
Decomposing body found above NYC Domino's ruled homicide
LIVE | NJ announce restrictions on some gun manufacturers
Feds target possible taxi loan fraud; Uber, Lyft drivers protest
More TOP STORIES News