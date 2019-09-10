67-year-old woman killed by her own dogs in Dutchess County home: Police

PLEASANT VALLEY, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a 67-year-old Dutchess County woman was apparently mauled to death by her own dogs in her own home.Troopers say Arlene Renna's husband called 911 when he got home and found her unconscious on the living room floor of their home on Barkit Kennel Road in Pleasant Valley Saturday afternoon.Renna died at the scene from her injuries.Investigators determined the wounds and circumstances were consistent with a dog attack.Two pet coonhounds were taken from the home and placed in the custody of the Dutchess County humane society, with their fate to be determined by a court judge.No one else was home at the time of the attack, and there were no indications of foul play.(The Associated Press contributed to this report)----------