NYC shooting: 3 wounded after gunfire in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Several people were shot in Queens Saturday night.

The incident happened just before midnight at Tuskegee Airmen Way and 159th Street in Jamaica.

Police say three males were shot -- a 21-year-old, 24-year-old and 45-year-old.

They were rushed to Jamaica Hospital where their conditions are unknown.

There's also no word on a search for suspects.

Related topics:
jamaicaqueensnew york citynypdshooting
