7 dead after fiery crash, fuel spill on Florida highway

This image taken from a Florida 511 traffic camera and provided by the Alachua County Fire Rescue, shows a fiery crash along Interstate 75 near Gainesville, Fla. ((Alachua County Fire Rescue/Florida 511 via AP))

GAINESVILLE, Florida --
Two big rigs and two passenger vehicles collided and spilled diesel fuel across a Florida highway Thursday, sparking a massive fire that killed seven people, authorities said.

The wreck happened on Interstate 75 about a mile (1.6 kilometers) south of Alachua, near Gainesville. The flames were fed by about 50 gallons (189 liters) of diesel, authorities said.

Several others were taken to the hospital, some with critical injuries, the Gainesville Sun reported. Authorities initially said six had died but late Thursday night revealed a seventh victim had perished.

Emergency crews extinguished the fire and said they were treating the crash as a homicide investigation. The fire was so intense that authorities said it damaged parts of the road.

A spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol told The Associated Press in a phone interview that their top priorities were to conduct a thorough investigation and to identify the deceased victims.

"There's going to be families that need to be notified that their loves ones have perished," said Lieutenant P.V. Riordan.

It's unclear whether the victims were killed in the wreck or whether they burned in the fire, which would make identification more difficult, he said.

The aftermath closed part of the highway in both directions, causing massive delays.

The crash was in the northbound lanes, but southbound lanes were closed for hours to keep a route open for first responders, according to a tweet from the Alachua County Sherriff's office, which said the emergency "required all hands on deck." Authorities opened the northbound lanes around 8 p.m.

Debris including personal property and vehicle parts was scattered across the road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

A helicopter arrived to search for any victims who may have been in nearby woods.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashaccidentfuel spillFlorida
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Parents speak out after boy dies from smell of cooking fish
Police hunt for prisoner who escaped from window of precinct
Cuomo: Planned L train shutdown will not happen
LI mom accused of trying to kill husband with antifreeze
Suspect arrested in NYC caught-on-camera bagel rampage
Blood pressure medications recalled over cancer concerns
Decomposed human body found in Bronx park
Chase suspect runs over person during hourslong pursuit
Show More
Man killed in police-involved shooting after standoff on LI
Cashier donates kidney to regular customer's wife
Burglar wanted for stealing $75K in products from Apple Store
Teen returns from cruise with mystery illness
House Democrats pass funding plan without wall, Trump digs in
More News