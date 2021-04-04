Asian 7-Eleven worker punched in face in Manhattan; hate crime investigation underway

Police say the worker confronted a man who was allegedly trying to steal merchandise from the store at the corner of 8th Avenue and West 39th Street just before 6 a.m.
According to police, before the suspect punched the worker, he yelled, "you Chinese (expletive)" and then ran off.
The victim suffered bruising and a small cut to his left eye. He refused medical attention.
The assault is being investigated as a hate crime.
It's the latest in a rash of attacks in New York City and across the country against people of Asian descent.
On Tuesday, police say a man yelled anti-Asian slurs at a 44-year-old woman and her three children, spitting at her and kicking her cellphone off a subway train.
