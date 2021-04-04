Asian 7-Eleven worker punched in face in Manhattan; hate crime investigation underway

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating after a worker at a 7-Eleven store, who is of Asian descent, was punched in the face Saturday in Manhattan.

Police say the worker confronted a man who was allegedly trying to steal merchandise from the store at the corner of 8th Avenue and West 39th Street just before 6 a.m.

According to police, before the suspect punched the worker, he yelled, "you Chinese (expletive)" and then ran off.

The victim suffered bruising and a small cut to his left eye. He refused medical attention.

The assault is being investigated as a hate crime.

It's the latest in a rash of attacks in New York City and across the country against people of Asian descent.

On Tuesday, police say a man yelled anti-Asian slurs at a 44-year-old woman and her three children, spitting at her and kicking her cellphone off a subway train.
EMBED More News Videos

New York City police asked for the public's help Saturday in finding a man wanted for yelling anti-Asian slurs at a 44-year-old woman and her three children, spitting at her and ki





----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
midtownmanhattannew york citytheftassaultman injurednypdhate crimehate crime investigationasian american
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 9 injured in Brooklyn ambulance crash
Household staples reportedly set to increase in price
Video shows suspect knock elderly man to ground in NYC
How long does vaccine protection last?
Man who lost 3 family members in CA mass shooting speaks out
Paraprofessional missing for several weeks found dead along river
2 charged with murder after Bronx police shooting
Show More
What to know before laminating COVID vaccine card
Rapper DMX in 'grave condition' in hospital: Attorney
Neighbors surprise beloved mailman with special sendoff along his route
FL resort abruptly closes, kicks guests out after sold
Teen arrested after video of attack on Asian couple went viral
More TOP STORIES News