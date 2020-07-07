7 On Your Side

Coronavirus News: 7 On Your Side helps LI woman get refund for cancelled funeral service

By
LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Tragedy strikes in more ways than one for a Long Island woman dealt a devastating blow from COVID-19.

First her husband contracted COVID-19. Then the virus put her in the hospital.

But the ultimate tragedy, while battling the coronavirus, was when her husband passed.

After she recovered physically, she had to deal with one more frustration, getting overcharged thousands on her husband's funeral bill.

"I'm floored every time I realize he's not here," Susan Thomas said.

Thomas's husband Butch, was the love of her life for nearly 40 years.

"He was a cross between Ralph Kramden and the Fonz," Thomas said. "He's a man's man."

Butch Thomas was a retired FDNY firefighter and a father of three.

The spry 66-year-old was even working two jobs when he came down with COVID-19.

"When he went to get tested he collapsed," Thomas said.

Days later, she also headed to the hospital after testing positive. But while she was winning her battle, her husband lost his.

"I couldn't be with him," Thomas said. "Couldn't have a wake, any visitation ... couldn't see him or be with him in the hospital."

Thomas' kids made funeral arrangements.

They paid thousands of dollars hoping to hold a wake when the quarantine was over. But a month later, Thomas canceled the service.

"I just thought it would be bad for all of us, too painful," she said.

The funeral home agreed to give her a partial refund. But even though there was no service, they kept $2,275 as a basic service fee for the funeral director and staff.

"That's just not fair. This is just not right. I'm gonna call 7 On Your Side. So here I am," Thomas said.

So we went to work for this grieving widow, calling and emailing the funeral home.

Just a day later, Thomas received a call from the funeral director.

"I can't tell you how wonderful I felt when I got that call," Thomas said.

She was issued a full refund, nearly $2,300.

"It actually meant the world to me that you actually listened," Thomas said.

She says her husband would be very proud.

Thomas said the funeral director apologized, saying since the wake was canceled, she should've been refunded the basic services fee from the start.

The Federal Trade Commission that regulates the industry says a funeral home should provide an itemized list of charges.

They advise having you, or a family member go over each charge line by line so you understand them.

WATCH EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC (Episode 4)
EMBED More News Videos

It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:


COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City

New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed

Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

How to prevent 'Mask-Ne' aka Mask Acne
EMBED More News Videos

As if living through a global pandemic wasn't hard enough... enter a brand new skin issue. It's called Mask-Ne (Mask Acne).



Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnassau countysuffolk countyreopen long islandcoronavirus suffolk countycoronaviruscoronavirus nassau countycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkfuneralreopen ny7 on your sidecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthlong islandcoronavirus deathshealth care
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
7 On Your Side steps in when stair contractor stalls work
How college students can qualify for stimulus money
Trip canceled due to COVID-19? Tips to get a refund from Airbnb
7 On Your Side with tips to reschedule your wedding
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Concerns about racism in Long Island fire department
Amy Cooper charged after calling police on a Black bird watcher
14-year-old boy shot multiple times in Queens
Storms bring hail, flash flooding across tri-state area
Road rage shooting victim is comedian Rickey Smiley's daughter
AccuWeather: Partly sunny with possible thunderstorms
7 On Your Side Investigates reasons behind uptick in NYC gun violence
Show More
MLB releases schedule for shortened 2020 season
New rules: Foreign pupils must leave US if classes go online
COVID-19 cases up to 27 after exposure at NY graduation
Arrest made in shooting death of 17-year-old basketball star
Coronavirus Updates: NYC indoor dining, Connecticut Phase 3 on hold
More TOP STORIES News