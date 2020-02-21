7 On Your Side: Tips for getting the best deals on Spring Break travel

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Want to get away for spring break? Well, intense airline competition, cheaper jet fuel, and no frills, low-cost carriers have made Spring Break 2020 a bargain.
In fact, 7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda says it's the cheapest prices we've seen in the last four years.
Domestic flights for Spring Break are 16% cheaper than 2017. If you want to pack your bags and fly off the continental US, you'll spend $52 less per ticket this year.
You have still have time to research and book a great getaway.
The first step to putting your toes in the sand or the snow, is using an app to sort and alert you of price drops now.
"We do all of the price checking, seeing if there are secret rates available, we do all that for you," said Hayley Berg, Hopper Economist.
Berg tracks travel trends and is advising you book three weeks in advance for most domestic flights and a month out for international flights.
"Try to avoid departing on a Friday or Saturday. Prices will be 10-30% higher, so try to fly on a Tuesday or Wednesday to get the best deals," she said.
The most expensive weeks to fly are anything around Easter. So if you're able, avoid the last two weeks of March or first two weeks of April.
"Be as flexible as you can be is the best way to get great deals," Berg said. "If you can go the first week in March or mid to end of April."
So where should you fly? How about Music City? Nashville's just over $200 round trip from our area.
"If you're flying from New York, we're seeing fantastic Charleston, Nashville, Austin, very trendy destinations right now," Berg said.
If you want the beach there are great deals to Orlando, Miami and San Juan, Puerto Rico over Spring Break.
London, Paris and Mexico City also have fantastic deals.
When planning, try to check in on Sunday. Travelers receive nearly 20% off of a night stay, the earlier in the week the better.
----------
SHARE YOUR STORY
Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!
Email 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com, or contact Nina on her Facebook page or tweet her at Twitter @7OnYourSideNY! You can also call the 7 On Your Side Hotline at 917-260-7697 or fill out the form below.
7 On Your Side: Tips for getting the best deals on Spring Break travel
7 ON YOUR SIDE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News