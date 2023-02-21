7-year-old critically injured in stabbing at Bronx apartment, grandmother is person of interest

MORRISANIA, the Bronx (WABC) -- A 7-year-old girl was found stabbed multiple times in an apartment in the Bronx Tuesday.

The child was found on the bed of her apartment on Clinton Avenue in the Morrisania section shortly after 8 a.m.

She was taken to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition.

The girl's grandmother was taken into police custody as a person of interest. She is being treated at St. Barnabas Hospital.

