More than 70 guns, 50,000 rounds seized in Queens weapons bust

EMBED </>More Videos

Reporter A.J. Ross has the latest on the bust.

By
OAKLAND GARDENS, Queens (WABC) --
Authorities seized more than 70 guns and took one person into custody during a massive bust in Queens early Sunday.

It happened in a home on 208th Street in Oakland Gardens, and police say it was one of the largest gun seizures in a single search warrant.

A tip to a field intelligence officer on Saturday first initiated surveillance of the home, with the search warrant issued the following day and carried out around 2 a.m.

In the basement, officers found 71 weapons, including 23 handguns and 45 rifles, shotguns and assault rifles. They also seized more than 50,000 rounds of ammunition.

Ronald Drabman, 60, was arrested at the scene and is now facing 110 counts of weapons possession charges. He is also charged with one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

"This collaboration between the criminal intel section, the members of the 81st Precinct, the emergency services resulted in the seizure of this large cache of weapons," NYPD Intelligence Division Chief Thomas Galati said.

Investigators say more than 100 high-capacity magazines were also seized.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gunsraidweaponsNew York CityQueensSpringfield Gardens
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
More News