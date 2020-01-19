73-year-old man punched in random attack in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) -- Police are investigating another random attack in New York City, this time involving a 73-year-old man in Brooklyn.

Authorities have released surveillance photos of the suspect who they say punched the man in the face in the vicinity of Kingston Avenue and Saint John's Place around 11:15 p.m. last Thursday.

The victim suffered a serious eye injury and was transported to the hospital by private means.

The suspect fled the scene.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybrooklynassault
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Subway service suspended after water main break floods tracks
Woman dragged into alley, raped in Queens
Man arrested, female gunman still sought in NYC shooting
United States Space Force unveils camouflage uniforms
LI district plagued by health concerns to relocate students
Here are the snowfall totals for NYC area
AccuWeather Alert: Windy and chilly Sunday
Show More
Father accused of running off with 1-year-old daughter in the Bronx
Warehouse filled with Hurricane supplies found in Puerto Rico
Young boy, mother killed after fire rips through New Jersey home
Flooding an issue in Australia, as rain battles fires
Serious injuries reported after 15 cars involved in Bronx crash
More TOP STORIES News