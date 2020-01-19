73-year-old man punched in random attack in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) -- Police are investigating another random attack in New York City, this time involving a 73-year-old man in Brooklyn.Authorities have released surveillance photos of the suspect who they say punched the man in the face in the vicinity of Kingston Avenue and Saint John's Place around 11:15 p.m. last Thursday.The victim suffered a serious eye injury and was transported to the hospital by private means.The suspect fled the scene.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------