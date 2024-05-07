2 women injured after shooting in Hamilton Heights, Manhattan: NYPD

Lucy Yang has breaking details on a double shooting in Hamilton Heights.

WEST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two women were shot after gunfire erupted in Hamilton Heights on Monday night.

Police responded to a residential building at 550 West 144th St. around 8:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, NYPD officers found two women suffering from gunshot wounds.

First responders transported the victims to Harlem Hospital, where they are in stable condition.

There are currently no arrests.

Authorities are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

