Dozens of chickens rescued after falling off truck in Downtown Brooklyn

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Dozens of chickens were rescued from the streets of Brooklyn after they fell out of the back of a box truck on Monday morning.

Eyewitness News obtained exclusive surveillance video showing the moment about 15 crates started falling out of the rear of a large truck just before 6 a.m. at Jay and Sands streets.

Police arrived and found the crates on the ground blocking the ramp to the BQE in Cadman Plaza.

Some families in Dumbo woke up to the spectacle and described the scene.

"We came out and I could not believe that's the first thing that we saw on the way to school," witness Jessica Reichel said. "A couple hundred chickens there, across the street."

Reichel said she thought there were maybe 200 of them.

While most of the chickens were contained within the crates, Reichel said there were a couple free walking around the sidewalk.

The crates were removed and roads were cleared before the birds were taken to a safe place and returned to the truck company.

No injuries were reported.

