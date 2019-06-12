74-year-old man found shot in head inside Long Island home

By Eyewitness News
DIX HILLS, Long Island (WABC) -- Suffolk County police are investigating after a 74-year-old man was found murdered inside his home.

Armindo Reis was found fatally shot inside his house on Penn Drive in Dix Hills around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

When neighbors couldn't get in touch with Reis, they called his son, who called 911.

"The son entered the house, saw the victim on the ground," Suffolk County police Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer said. "He was obviously beyond help. The son exited the house, called 911."

Reis was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was shot at least once in the head.

Authorities say there were no signs that it was a home invasion.

Police are looking into victim's background, including personal, financial, and business. Reis was a retired building contractor.

Neighbors told police they saw a man in the driveway around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

"We are very early in the investigation," Beyrer said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

