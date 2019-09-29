75-year-old NY man drowns after getting caught in rip current in the Atlantic Ocean near Hatteras

HATTERAS, North Carolina -- A 75-year-old man from Downsville, New York is dead after likely getting caught in a rip current in the Atlantic Ocean near Hatteras.National Park Service (NPS) said they received a 911 call just before 3 p.m. in relation to a man who drowned; officials did not identify the man.A person swimming with the man told NPS officials the man became unconscious while attempting to escape a rip current. Officials said the man did not have a floatation device.Two bystanders and the person who accompanied the man pulled the man from the ocean.Officials said the cause of death is unknown until a medical examination is performed.Officials forecasted a moderate risk of rip currents for all Outer Banks beaches on Saturday. NPS defined a moderate risk of rip currents as "wind and/or wave conditions support stronger or more frequent rip currents. Only experienced surf swimmers should enter the surf on moderate risk days."According to the NPS, this is the third water-related fatality off of Cape Hatteras National Seashore this year."Our staff offers our sincere condolences to his family and friends," said National Parks of Eastern North Carolina Superintendent David Hallac.----------