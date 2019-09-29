75-year-old NY man drowns after getting caught in rip current in the Atlantic Ocean near Hatteras

HATTERAS, North Carolina -- A 75-year-old man from Downsville, New York is dead after likely getting caught in a rip current in the Atlantic Ocean near Hatteras.

National Park Service (NPS) said they received a 911 call just before 3 p.m. in relation to a man who drowned; officials did not identify the man.

A person swimming with the man told NPS officials the man became unconscious while attempting to escape a rip current. Officials said the man did not have a floatation device.

Two bystanders and the person who accompanied the man pulled the man from the ocean.

Officials said the cause of death is unknown until a medical examination is performed.

Officials forecasted a moderate risk of rip currents for all Outer Banks beaches on Saturday. NPS defined a moderate risk of rip currents as "wind and/or wave conditions support stronger or more frequent rip currents. Only experienced surf swimmers should enter the surf on moderate risk days."

According to the NPS, this is the third water-related fatality off of Cape Hatteras National Seashore this year.

"Our staff offers our sincere condolences to his family and friends," said National Parks of Eastern North Carolina Superintendent David Hallac.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hatteras islandbeachesdrowningoceans
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mets' Pete Alonso hits 53rd HR, breaks Aaron Judge's rookie HR record
CVS suspends sale of Zantac heartburn medication over cancer fears
José José, Mexico's legendary 'Prince of Song,' dies at 71
AccuWeather: Lots of sun, lower humidity
NYC school employee accused of sexually assaulting 9-year-old girl
NYPD officer accused of fondling 12-year-old girl
Teens face gang assault charges in 16-year-old's stabbing death
Show More
Texas county's first Sikh deputy slain in shooting
Funeral held for teen fatally stabbed at Long Island strip mall
Anti-Semitic graffiti found at NY high school twice in 1 month
Queen, Alicia Keys to kick off Global Citizen Festival in NYC
Police: 5 people injured in 2 separate shootings across New York City
More TOP STORIES News