77-year-old woman struck, killed by taxi in Manhattan

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a taxi in Chelsea on Thursday afternoon.

Police say the 77-year-old woman was struck at 22nd Street and Eighth Avenue just after 1 p.m.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in cardiac arrest where she was later pronounced dead.

Police say the 82-year-old taxi driver is at the scene talking to detectives.

No criminality is suspected at this time but the investigation continues.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chelseamanhattannew york citypedestrian struckpedestrian injuredtaxi
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Official: Suspect dead after officer shot in legs, man shot in neck
EXCLUSIVE: Ocasio-Cortez on how to beat President Trump
Police: Group robbed victims lured by girl on Snapchat in Bronx
Man dies after being struck by hit-and-run bicyclist in Manhattan
Swastikas scrawled on LI park pavilion; Police search for vandal
Forecasters predict above-normal hurricane season, NOAA says
Simone Biles to USA Gymnastics: "You had one job"
Show More
2 MTA workers avert tragedy on tracks in Brooklyn
Judge allows Cuba Gooding Jr. groping case to go forward
Alexander Hamilton is suing Hudson County, New Jersey
CT man loses leg due to flesh-eating bacteria
Yankees, White Sox to play game on 'Field of Dreams' in Iowa
More TOP STORIES News