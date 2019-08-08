77-year-old woman struck, killed by taxi in Manhattan

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a taxi in Chelsea on Thursday afternoon.Police say the 77-year-old woman was struck at 22nd Street and Eighth Avenue just after 1 p.m.The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in cardiac arrest where she was later pronounced dead.Police say the 82-year-old taxi driver is at the scene talking to detectives.No criminality is suspected at this time but the investigation continues.----------