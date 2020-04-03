coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: 7th NYPD officer dies from COVID-19, more than 1,300 officers sick

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A seventh member of the NYPD has died from the virus.

Auxiliary Police Officer Lynford chambers died Thursday.

He was assigned to the 113th precinct in Queens.

Meanwhile, the number of uniformed officers who called out sick increased to 18%.

There are currently 1,354 uniformed members and 169 civilian members who tested positive for coronavirus.

