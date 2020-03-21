Coronavirus Update: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in NY, NJ, CT?

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have set up drive-through sites to help keep people who are sick or at risk of having contracted the novel coronavirus out of healthcare facilities where they could infect people.
Individuals who are not symptomatic will not be tested, as it diverts essential resources such as testing kits and laboratory materials from those who are ill.
Here's a list testing sites you can find in the tri-state area:
NEW YORK
Residents who would like to be tested can make an appointment by calling 888-364-3065 before arriving to one of these sites:
- New Rochelle, serving all of Westchester County
- Nassau County
- Suffolk County
- Rockland County
- Staten Island
NEW JERSEY
Drive-through Testing: Every day, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Bergen Community College
Paramus Campus - Lots B & C
400 Paramus Road
Paramus, NJ 07652
Testing is free and will be covered by the federal government or personal insurance company. Please bring your insurance card if you have one.
CONNECTICUT
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Bristol Hospital
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital (Torrington)
- Danbury Hospital
- Greenwich Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
- Johnson Memorial Hospital (Stafford Springs)
- Lawrence Memorial Hospital (New London)
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
- Mid-State Medical Center (Meriden)
- Stamford Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital (Hartford)
- Saint Mary's Hospital (Waterbury)
- Saint Vincent Hospital (Bridgeport)
- Waterbury Hospital
- Yale-New Haven Hospital
