Coronavirus

Coronavirus Update: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in NY, NJ, CT?

Another shift of medical staff prepare to start working at a drive-through testing center for COVID-19 in Paramus, N.J., Friday, March 20, 2020.

Testing is critical when it comes to preventing the spread of a disease like coronavirus (COVID-19).

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have set up drive-through sites to help keep people who are sick or at risk of having contracted the novel coronavirus out of healthcare facilities where they could infect people.

Individuals who are not symptomatic will not be tested, as it diverts essential resources such as testing kits and laboratory materials from those who are ill.

Here's a list testing sites you can find in the tri-state area:

NEW YORK

Residents who would like to be tested can make an appointment by calling 888-364-3065 before arriving to one of these sites:

- New Rochelle, serving all of Westchester County
- Nassau County
- Suffolk County
- Rockland County
- Staten Island

NEW JERSEY

Drive-through Testing: Every day, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Bergen Community College
Paramus Campus - Lots B & C
400 Paramus Road
Paramus, NJ 07652

Testing is free and will be covered by the federal government or personal insurance company. Please bring your insurance card if you have one.

CONNECTICUT

- Bridgeport Hospital
- Bristol Hospital
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital (Torrington)
- Danbury Hospital
- Greenwich Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
- Johnson Memorial Hospital (Stafford Springs)
- Lawrence Memorial Hospital (New London)
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
- Mid-State Medical Center (Meriden)
- Stamford Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital (Hartford)
- Saint Mary's Hospital (Waterbury)

- Saint Vincent Hospital (Bridgeport)
- Waterbury Hospital
- Yale-New Haven Hospital

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York and New York City
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 as coronavirus keeps people home
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoronavirus new york citycoronavirus connecticutcoronavirus new jerseycoronaviruscoronavirus long islandcoronavirus new york
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
What you should know if you have asthma during COVID-19 outbreak
Long Island reporting more than 1,700 COVID-19 cases
Million N95 masks on way to struggling NYC; over 10,000 cases statewide
New York reviewing sites for more hospital beds, Gov. Cuomo says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus-related staffing issue leads FAA to briefly suspend flights in NY area
NJ residents ordered to stay at home; nonessential businesses to close
Million N95 masks on way to struggling NYC; over 10,000 cases statewide
1,803 new positive COVID-19 cases in NYC, upping total to 6,211
NC man charged after claiming to have COVID-19 during Walmart livestream
New York reviewing sites for more hospital beds, Gov. Cuomo says
Trump says he's using Stafford Act to declare 'major disaster'
Show More
Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies at 81
Coronavirus FAQ: Everything you need to know
FEMA announces emergency aid for NY amid COVID-19 crisis
AccuWeather: Chilly but sunny weekend
What is considered an 'essential service' in New York state?
More TOP STORIES News