Eight Rutgers University football players have been charged with taking part in a credit card fraud scheme.Four of the players previously left the team during the course of the ongoing investigation. The status of the other four will be determined by the program.The charges stem from an investigation by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office and the Rutgers University Police Department that began this spring.Authorities say the defendants obtained credit card numbers belonging to others and transferred funds to various RU (Rutgers's University) Express Accounts for personal use.The defendants were each charged with conspiracy to commit theft by deception in the third degree.Those charged include Kai J. Gray, 21, of Union, New Jersey; Brendan R. Devera, 18, of Totowa, New Jersey; Naijee R. Jones, 18, of Erial, New Jersey; Edwin A. Lopez, 19, of Camden, New Jersey; Kwabena Marfo, 21, of Alexandria, Virginia; Christian C. Onyechi, 19, of West Orange, New Jersey; Syhiem Simmons, 20, of Brooklyn, New York; and Malik Vaccaro-Dixon, 21, of Port Charlotte, Florida.Kai J. Gray was also charged with promoting organized street crime in the second degree and money laundering in the third degree.Brendan R. Devera was additionally charged with promoting organized street crime in the second degree, money laundering in the third degree, and fraudulent use of credit cards in the third degree.Naijee R. Jones and Christian C. Onyechi have also been charged with fraudulent use of credit cards in the third degree.In addition, Edwin A. Lopez, Kwabena Marfo, Syhiem Simmons, and Malik Vaccaro-Dixon have all been charged with money laundering in the third degree and fraudulent use of credit cards in the third degree.Rutgers University Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Pat Hobbs said in a statement: "We are very disappointed and frustrated. We have been working extremely hard to build a culture of excellence across the department and this news detracts from the great strides we have made. We will continue that work."----------