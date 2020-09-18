8 suspects sought by NYPD in Bronx beating and bicycle theft

MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) -- Police in the Bronx are looking for a group of individuals wanted in connection with the assault of a teenager and the theft of his bicycle.

The victim was riding his bike on east 169th Street in Morrissania on Wednesday when eight people suddenly punched him in the face and head.

They then took off on the bicycle that is valued at $500.

The victim was not seriously hurt.

If you recognize any of the suspects, you are asked to contact police.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

