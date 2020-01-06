9-month-old boy beaten to death, according to autopsy

CHICAGO, Illinois -- A 9-month-old boy found unresponsive on Chicago's Southwest Side was beaten to death Saturday, according to an autopsy.Chicago Police said the infant, identified as Josue Juarez, was found unresponsive when EMS arrived Saturday night to an apartment building at 60th and Sacramento in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.The boy was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Police said hospital staff told them he had signs of extensive trauma to his body.The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office ruled his death a homicide on Sunday.An autopsy revealed that he died of blunt head trauma and child abuse.Mona Lisa Castaneda lives in the building where Josue was found unresponsive."I am very sad today because I used to watch this baby and yesterday, I saw them taking the baby out," Castaneda said.She said the boy was born premature and had recently come home from the hospital."I never expected this," Castaneda said. "For me, it is a shock. I'm still in shock. I'm crying. I'm sad."She said the person responsible needs to be held accountable.Castaneda put up a cross outside the apartment building in memory of Josue."I feel like the baby needed peace," she said.No one is in custody at this time, according to police.An investigation into the infant's death is ongoing, police said.The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is also looking into the case.DCFS said they haven't had any prior contact with the family.----------