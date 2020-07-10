9 people pulled from water off Long Beach; 1 dead

LONG BEACH, Long Island (WABC) -- One person has died and eight others are recovering on Friday morning after they were pulled from the ocean in Long Beach on Thursday.
Long Beach Fire Department says calls came in for a water rescue around 7 p.m. at Monroe Boulevard and Shore Road in Long Beach.
An off-duty lifeguard and a Good Samaritan helped to rescue the swimmers.
Lifeguards had been off-duty for about an hour at that point.
"We were just chilling on the beach and this woman came over and started screaming, 'Hey does anyone know how to swim, people are drowning,'" Jason Schorr, a Good Samaritan. "So we stepped out over here and we swam out to help them, and I managed to grab onto one of the guys who was drowning. We pulled him onto the rocks where lifeguards or paramedics were able to help us out."
According to officials, four of the nine rescued were taken to an area hospital. Friday morning, one person who had been in critical condition was said to have died from drowning.
Five other victims refused medical attention.
So far, no information has been released on how the nine people became trapped in the ocean.
