Tropical Storm Warning: Flooding rain, riptides expected from Fay

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A tropical storm warning has been issued from Cape May, New Jersey to Rhode Island, including Long Island and Long Island Sound, as Tropical Storm Fay has developed off the coast of North Carolina and is moving up the coast.



Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has posted an AccuWeather Alert for the system that could dump up to 5 inches of rain on parts of the area.

RELATED: For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app

A flash flood watch has also been issued for New York City, Long Island and several counties in New York and New Jersey for Friday.

The National Hurricane Center says Fay is expected to produce 3 to 5 inches of rain along and near the track of Fay across the mid-Atlantic states into southeast New York and southern New England. These rains may result in flash flooding where the heaviest amounts occur.

Tropical storm conditions are expected to first reach the coast within the warning area on Friday and spread northward through the warning area Friday night.

Stay with Eyewitness News and the AccuWeather team for updates as the storm develops.


