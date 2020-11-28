9-year-old rescued from Bronx apartment fire in critical condition at hospital

By Eyewitness News
MARBLE HILL, The Bronx (WABC) -- A 9-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the child was rescued from a fire in an apartment in the Bronx Saturday.

Firefighters responded to a 14-story apartment building on 228th Street in the Marble Hill section just after 8:15 a.m.

The FDNY determined that the fire was located in an apartment on the seventh floor.

The 9-year-old was found inside the apartment.

The child received burns and suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in critical condition.

A total of 20 units including 78 firefighters from the FDNY responded.

They brought the flames under control just before 9 a.m.

MORE NEWS: Child wounded when shots fired into New Jersey home
EMBED More News Videos

A 12-year-old boy was wounded when someone fired at least one shot into a Newark home during an apparent drive-by shooting, authorities said.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
marble hillbronxnew york cityfdnyrescuefireapartment firechild rescuechild rescuedfire rescue
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Child wounded when shots fired into NJ home
Small Business Saturday more important than ever amid pandemic
Retired Zappos CEO dies at 46
8 NJ businesses shut down for COVID violations
1 stabbed in food court altercation during Black Friday shopping rush
Would you wait 36 hours for a PS5? This 20-year-old did
Should you quarantine after Thanksgiving? Yes, expert says
Show More
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and cooler
Vanderbilt woman may become first to play in Power 5 conference football game
2 dead in Black Friday shooting at California mall
Holiday tradition drawing crowds - but with a big adjustment
PS5 craze: Videos show Black Friday crowds, shoppers tumbling
More TOP STORIES News