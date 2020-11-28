9-year-old rescued from Bronx apartment fire in critical condition at hospital

Firefighters responded to a 14-story apartment building on 228th Street in the Marble Hill section just after 8:15 a.m.
The FDNY determined that the fire was located in an apartment on the seventh floor.
The 9-year-old was found inside the apartment.
The child received burns and suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in critical condition.
A total of 20 units including 78 firefighters from the FDNY responded.
They brought the flames under control just before 9 a.m.
MORE NEWS: Child wounded when shots fired into New Jersey home
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip