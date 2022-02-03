Crumbling NJ building has displaced tenants fearing the future

The building, 91 Prince Street, is riddled with problems, and soon, residents worry they'll soon have no place to live.
The walls are cracking, separated from the ceiling, and tenants say the building rocks and rumbles. Repairs are sparse, and they were forced to get out Tuesday with only a few hours notice.
"I'm lost," a resident named Nicole said. "I'm doing this day by day."
ALSO READ | Dog rescued from kill shelter now inspires on the ice
Some residents were too embarrassed to go on camera, but their anger and longing for housing stability were not hard to understand.
"There's like a 3-inch gap (between the wall and ceiling), like I can stick my hand in there," Nicole said. "If I use a ladder, I can stick my hand in there. That's how far away from the wall it is."
There were nine families living in the building, and they all had to find their way to the Robert Treat Hotel in Downtown Newark, where they can stay -- for now.
But what's next is anyone's guess.
"We have to come out every day and buy food, when I have food in my own house that I can cook," Nicole said. "I shouldn't have to live like this."
Residents say the structural problems began two years ago and got progressively worse.
ALSO READ | 17-year-old student lobbies to get Asian American history taught in New Jersey public schools
They claim there is a sinkhole in the basement, and they can feel the building shift. The building has also become infested with mice.
Most tenants receive Section 8, which goes straight to the landlord, and all they want is a decent place to live. But this certainly is not how anyone should be treated.
"My dogs catch mice," Nicole said. "Normally, that's a cat's job. My dogs catch mice. And then if we put down traps, I'm catching at least 10 of them."
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip