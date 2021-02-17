$1.6 billion awarded to 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund in 2020, annual report shows

An annual report released on Tuesday shows $1.6 billion was awarded last year.
More than 8,200 people were deemed eligible for compensation.
That's nearly a 50% increase from the year before.
So far, almost $8 billion has been given out through the fund.
